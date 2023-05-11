March for Babies event fights for health equity for moms and babies

Organizers told 5 On Your Side it sees 300 to 400 people every year. This year's event will take place on June 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of walkers are expected to take over Laumeier Sculpture Park for the annual March for Babies walk on June 3 to raise awareness of maternal and infant health.

The event is hosted by March of Dimes and it'll start at 10 a.m.

The organization uses research, advocacy and education to give every baby the best possible start.

The 2022 March of Dimes Report Card presented the state of maternal and infant health in the United States.

Both Missouri and Illinois got low marks.

Missouri received a D-minus and statistics show:

The pre-term birth rate in Missouri is 11.3%

In Missouri, the pre-term birth rate among Black women is 51% higher than the rate among all other women

It gave an F grade for St. Louis and St. Louis County for the preterm birth rate

14.5% of women in Missouri received inadequate prenatal care

Illinois received a D-plus and statistics show:

The pre-term birth rate in Illinois is 10.7%

In Illinois, the pre-term birth rate among Black women is 54% higher than the rate among all other women

13% of women in Illinois received inadequate prenatal care

Now, the March for Babies walk is meant to raise awareness and funds. Organizers told 5 On Your Side it sees 300 to 400 people every year.

This year, March for Babies' theme is 'A Mother of a Movement'.

Organizers said this is more than just a walk, it’s an entry into making a visible difference in your community now and for generations to come.

It's a way to raise awareness on health equity and shine a light on more opportunities for families to access care.

The goal of the race is to unite, connect, honor and care.