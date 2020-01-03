ST. LOUIS — A memorial service for the woman who was shot and killed at a St. Louis County community center will be held in March.

The memorial service for Lucas will be held on March 7 at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, according to Maryland Heights Parks and Recreation.

The church is located at 1210 Locust Street in St. Louis.

Monetary donations for the ‘Maria Lucas Family Fund’ can be sent to the following Commercial Bank locations:

Westport - 2330 Westport Plaza Dr.

Florissant - 400 W. Washington

Chesterfield - 703 Long Road Crossing Dr. Suite 12

Manchester - 2197 S. Mason

Maryland Heights Parks and Recreation said that donations can be made by informing the teller that they would like to give to the Maria Lucas Family Fund. Cash or check donations are accepted.

Lucas was shot on Feb. 24 by another employee while working at the Maryland Heights Community Center. She worked for the City of Maryland Heights for seven years. The suspected shooter, Michael Joseph Honkomp, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault on a special victim, one count of resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action.

He was shot by an officer who ran into the building shortly after the incident. The Maryland Heights police chief credited officer Larry Jerrod’s “quick and fearless” actions.

"The actions of our police officer were actually very heroic. He was notified that there had been a shooting, there was a man with a gun inside the community center. He immediately went inside the community center and confronted the gunman, and shots were exchanged," Carson said during a press conference on Feb. 24.

Honkomp was a part-time city employee for just under three years. He was a custodial aid.

Maryland Heights free trauma support and counseling for people who were there

The City of Maryland Heights is offering free professional trauma support and counseling services for free to anyone who was there during Monday's shooting. The first session was held on Feb. 28. A second session will be held on March 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maryland Heights Government Center at 11911 Dorsett Road. It'll be open to any patron of the community center as well as members of their immediate family who feel they may need help.

“We care deeply about our community members. We know that many are hurting emotionally right now from this incident,” said Mayor Mike Moeller. “We hope that any patron of the Community Center that is experiencing difficulty will take advantage of this opportunity, whether you were there that night or not.”

Community center will reopen

The Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen on March 2.

A spokesperson with the city confirmed the facility will open at its normal time on Monday. However, the center will have amended hours for the next few weeks.

Beginning Monday, the Maryland Heights Community Center hours will be 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Saturday hours are from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

All programs and events will resume as scheduled. The fitness center, indoor aquatic center and south gym will be open. However, the north gym will be closed for about the next two weeks.

The Community Health Fair has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 31.

