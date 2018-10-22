ST. LOUIS – Mariah Carey is bringing her ‘Caution World Tour’ to St. Louis next spring.

Her tour is set kick off in February 2019 and she’ll stop at the Stifel Theatre on March 16, 2019. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 26 at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Earlier this week, Mariah Carey revealed November 16 as the release date for her next album, ‘Caution.’

For fans who want first access to her tickets can join the ‘Honey B. Fly’ community. For more information, click here.

Prior to kicking off the tour, she will be in Las Vegas to continue her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, The Butterfly Returns.

