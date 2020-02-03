SAUGET, Ill. — There is now another option for people in the Metro East to purchase recreational marijuana.

The Green Solution in Sauget began selling adult-use cannabis at 9 a.m.

Since it became legal on Jan. 1, HCI Alternatives in Collinsville had been the only place to purchase recreational marijuana in the Metro East.

The Green Solution was given the green light to begin selling recreational marijuana back in the middle of January.

The dispensary is located at 2021 Goose Lake Road in Sauget will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday, offering both medical and adult-use cannabis and cannabis products.

Back in January, on the first day of legalization in Illinois, dispensaries brought in $3.2 million in revenue.

The Illinois Department of Revenue reported recreational sales generated $7,332,058 in cannabis tax revenue during the month of January, with an additional $3,147,928 generated in retail sales tax revenue.

