SAUGET, Ill. — There will soon be another place in the Metro East to get recreational marijuana.

Illinois approved two more recreational, adult use cannabis dispensaries.

The license will allow The Green Solution in Sauget, an existing medical cannabis dispensary, to get an adult use dispensing license.

According to a press release, the license will permit the dispensary to begin adult use cannabis sales at that location immediately, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws. These recent approvals raise the total number of approved adult use cannabis dispensary licenses in Illinois to 48.

The Green Solution has not said when it will start selling recreational marijuana.

Since New Year’s Day, Illinois Supply and Provisions in Collinsville had been the only location in the Metro East where people could get recreational marijuana.

The Green Solution is located at 2021 Goose Lake Road in Sauget.

