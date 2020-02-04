CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced totals for adult-use cannabis sales for March.

The cannabis sales totaled $35,902,543, according to a press release.

Dispensaries across the state sold 812,203 items over the 31-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931 while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.

These totals do not include taxes collected.

A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the war on drugs, according to the release.

Medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Three straight months of consistent adult-use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor for Cannabis Control to Governor J.B. Pritzker. “To ensure medical users are able to access the product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30th.”

Click here for information on COVID-19 guidelines.

