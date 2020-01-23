ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois and medical marijuana is legal in Missouri, doctors are warning potential parents the drug could affect their chances of getting pregnant.

Early research shows marijuana use could affect fertility in both men and women, reproductive medicine physicians with Washington University and BJC HealthCare said.

Dr. Kenan Omurtang, who specializes in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, said marijuana use affects the brain’s communication with the testicles, which can lead to low sperm count and make it more difficult to conceive. It can also affect preexisting fertility conditions in women.

"As a whole, we tend to be conservative because our knowledge is still evolving, and we say if you have been having unprotected intercourse for six to 12 months and you haven't gotten pregnant, regardless of what substances you are using, come see a fertility specialist so you can see what’s going on,” Omurtang said.

Omurtag recommends that those who are trying to get pregnant stop using marijuana in all forms.

