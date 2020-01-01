Recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois once the calendar flips to 2020.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, making Illinois the 11th state to allow it. So far in the Metro East, only one dispensary, Illinois Supply & Provisions in Collinsville, has an adult-use cannabis license.

But there's a lot people need to know before lighting up, especially those of you who cross the border to buy it.

For those wondering what the new law entails or how to purchase recreational marijuana, here are your questions answered:

Legally smoking recreational marijuana in Illinois

1. Who can smoke it recreational marijuana on Jan. 1?

You must be 21 or older, the same age for smoking tobacco and drinking alcohol in Illinois

2. Where can you use recreational marijuana?

Not in public

Not while driving

You may be able to smoke inside a dispensary depending on the local municipality's rules

Make sure to check with your local municipality for rules regarding public cannabis consumption.

3. Can your employer or landlord keep you from smoking?

Yes, your employer can still legally drug test you and possibly fire you for marijuana use

Landlords also can disallow you from owning or using marijuana on their property

4. Can you take it over state lines?

Missouri's and other state's laws regarding marijuana apply once you cross state lines, and you will be subject to the rules of the municipality you are in.

In February of 2018, St. Louis city decriminalized marijuana possession; the fine for getting caught with less than 35 grams was reduced to a maximum fine of $25.

St. Louis County announced in January that it would no longer prosecute for possession of less than 100 grams of marijuana.

In some Missouri municipalities, you could face heavy fines or even jail time for marijuana possession.

5. How much can you legally possess?

If you live in Illinois, you can legally have 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate

If you live out of state you can legally have half of those amounts (within Illinois): 15 grams of cannabis flower, 250 milligrams of THC and 2.5 grams of cannabis concentrate

Buying marijuana in Illinois

When will the Collinsville dispensary be open?

1014 Eastport Plaza Dr, Collinsville, IL, 62234

January 1, 2020, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

January 2 begins regular hours:

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Where do I park?

Parking lot, front or back of the building

Double Tree – spaces nearest the dispensary are reserved for our customers

There will be traffic enforcement Jan. 1 – 4

Will there be any special check-in requirements?

No special check-in requirements except a valid ID proving that the person is 21 to purchase products.

Customers will line up outside the dispensary and taken in order.

Medical patients will move to the front of the line

What should I bring with me?

Anyone 21 years or older must have a valid government-issued ID to purchase products

Can I make an appointment?

No appointments will be taken. Access to the dispensary will be on a first come first serve basis.

How long should I expect to stay?

You should expect long lines for the first several days starting on Jan. 1. Please dress accordingly for the weather.

How can I pay?

Cash or Debit card are acceptable payment methods. No checks or Credit cards will be accepted

What should I do with product when I leave the dispensary?

If cannabis is in a car, it must be “in a reasonably secured, sealed container and reasonably inaccessible while the vehicle is moving.” It's recommended people transport their cannabis products in the trunk of their vehicle, and keep it in the sealed container that it was purchased.

How much does it cost?

Prices will flux based on demand.

It’s generally around $55-$65 for an eighth (3.5 grams) for both flower/concentrates

The average customer will likely spend about $180-$200 per visit

12. What's the tax rate?

10% for marijuana with 35% or lower THC

25% for marijuana with above 35% THC, will be taxed at 25%

20% of purchase price for cannabis-infused products

RELATED: 256 new laws to go into effect Jan. 1 in Illinois

RELATED: Work begins on $80M project to fix 'decades' of flooding problems on Brentwood's Manchester Road

RELATED: Marijuana arrests plummet in Illinois' 5 largest suburbs