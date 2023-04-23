University City holds first 420 festival in Delmar Loop

About 100 vendors were lined up outside Redd's storefront for the festival.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The cannabis industry has soared in Missouri since recreational marijuana was legalized in the state.

Shauntae Redd and her shop Red Lion Customs in the Delmar Loop were at the center of University City's first Loop 420 Fest Saturday.

While Red Lion Customs doesn't sell cannabis, Redd said they are big supporters.



“We understand the culture. We have researched it and we get to know it enough to where we can make apparel that can go to that target market,” Redd said.



About 100 vendors were lined up outside Redd's storefront and the majority of them were just connected to the culture.

“It's a positive take on the 4/20 culture which has always been in a negative light,” the store owner added



Last year, Missouri dispensaries saw a 233% increase in marijuana products sold on 4/20 compared to the week prior, according to Cannabis Software COVA.



With the plant now legal in Missouri, businesses expected an even larger sales volume this year.



Festival organizers said the energy and traction surrounding the cannabis industry was a reflection of what is to come in the city of St. Louis and Missouri.



"People are embracing it, and learning more about it can help them and how it can help what they are doing and how cannabis can really be a part of their lives,” said Jay Trudeau, owner of Sunshine Daydream & Emporium.



“It's going to help businesses like myself, small businesses come and bring in more employees,” said Yavottnie Dougger, the owner of YoYoz Yummies.



These industry partners say there is positivity in the plant.

“It's bringing more money into the culture and so I just think it's an awesome thing so I think if we keep going, it's going to make this city a lot of money,” Dougger added.

Earlier this month, voters in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County approved a new 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.



People at the festival said they would continue to support the industry despite the increase.

