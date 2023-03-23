University City dispensary owner, customers react to rising recreational marijuana prices in Missouri

"We are seeing it, but I think the price fluctuation is only going to be temporary," said Chris Chesley.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — It's been less than two months since recreational marijuana became legal in Missouri.

"It's not uncommon for us just to be go, go, go," said Chris Chesley.

And, while business is booming at Star Buds Dispensary in University City, Owner Chris Chesley and his team are now seeing a statewide surge in pot prices.

"Probably the beginning of this month we started to notice a little bit of prices going up," said Chesley.

Analysts said initially Missouri predicted more than $50 million would be spent on cannabis, but now they're seeing sales almost double.

"Missouri has exceeded expectations on what a lot of people thought this industry would look at, you know be like," added Chesley.

As a result, there's now a marijuana shortage which pushed pot prices up across the state.

Star Bud's flower sales particularly bumped up 3%.

"Flower always has been king in this industry and it still is to this day, so keeping that in stock has always been bit of a challenge, but we're making it happen.

"Just like any other goods for sale, supply and demand will soon level out once they figure out how much to grow," said Franchot Cunningham, a customer at Star Buds.

The U-City dispensary's owner agrees.

He's remaining positive.