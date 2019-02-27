BRIDGETON, Mo. — "It's hard to deal with some of the stuff we actually did. Just because we were told to do it, "says an emotional Thomas Mundell.

For Mundell, a Vietnam veteran , the enemy now is his memory.

"Every one of my decorations that I received, the only reason I received them is because of the men that gave their lives, "he told us.

Among those decorations during two combat tours in Vietnam was the Silver Star, The Bronze Star and four purple hearts. As an Aero Scout Gunner, he was shot down 11 times.

"I was a very fortunate individual my very first day I was shot down. My first day in country, "he recalled.

Those who knew this straight-laced soldier back then would've been surprised to see his most recent pictures.

After a 14 hour wait, in early January he took photos as he became the first Missourian to apply for a license to be able to grow and sell medical marijuana.

"I was a warrior for my country in combat, "he told us, "and now I'm a warrior for my community and that's why it was so important to me to standup and be counted and be the first in line."

Mundell hopes to build his Cannabis Complex on his Bridgeton Farm, which his family has owned since 1857. It's where he and his wife raised their son and daughter. And where he'd come after he had to bury all of them.

While they died in separate incidents, the death of his son Thomas still haunts Mundell, because of marijuana. He caught Thomas smoking it one day.

"And he said Dad, it's the only thing that can give me some relief at night, "Mundell recalled.

His son was also in the military and Mundell says, though he didn't know it at the time, his son came back from Middle East with PTSD.

"And I guess I said the worst thing a family member can ever say to a family member much less anybody on earth, you should never say this, I said I didn't care."

Just days later, Thomas killed himself.

For the past 57 months, Mundell has been traveling the country telling his story to lawmakers at both the state and national level. He says he started researching medical cannabis after his personal tragedies and he is now convinced that it may become the holy grail of natural medicine.