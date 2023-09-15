New marketplace in Dellwood to host education, career training

The community economic hub opened Tuesday on Florissant Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELLWOOD, Mo. — A transformation is unfolding in Dellwood in north St. Louis County.

R&R Marketplace, designed to provide access to opportunity, is breathing life into an abandoned shopping complex spanning 88,000 square feet. This redevelopment project is a blend of new construction and the rejuvenation of existing structures.

The marketplace is a $20 million investment and will employ 56 people. They hope to create 2,000 jobs in the next five years.

The R&R Marketplace focuses on five core pillars: education, workforce development, small business incubation, banking and community resources. The project is a demonstration of the power of community-driven change and investment.

Inaugural tenants include:

Brilliant Angels Academy: This early childhood education center serves 80 preschool-aged children, providing programs and nurturing teachers, benefiting 80 families annually.

Employ St. Louis: A career development center bridging the gap between job seekers and local employers, offering training in various fields, including the trades, geospatial, medical and technical careers. Approximately 480 adults and 300 youth are set to benefit each year.

North County Innovation Center: An entrepreneurial co-working facility offering dedicated offices, a commercial kitchen, networking and business training to support small business growth.

Midwest BankCentre: This bank's first-ever Innovation Centre focuses on innovative banking products and services, ensuring more people can access reasonably priced capital for various financial needs.

R&R Multiplex: This multifunctional facility will host a church, community services, mental and physical health resources, and arts programming, among other amenities, further enhancing community cohesion.

Cathy's Kitchen To-Go: American cuisine based on the travels of Cathy Jenkins.

ARCA: Assisted Recovery Centers of America, a center for mental health and addiction treatment services.

These services work collaboratively to address social and economic disparities.