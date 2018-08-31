ST. PETERS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home Thursday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., St. Charles County police responded to a home on Southwinds Drive for a welfare check. After officers entered the home, they found the bodies of a man and woman in a bedroom.

The victims were a married couple who owned the home. St. Charles County police said they’ve responded to several domestic-related calls to the house in the past. The most recent one was just last Saturday.

Officials are working to determine a cause of death.

