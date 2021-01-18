The district says Coach Carey taught social studies at the high school for more than two decades

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County School District is mourning the loss of one of its own staff members Monday.

According to a news release from the school system, David Lee Carey had been battling COVID-19 for weeks after being hospitalized in late December. He ultimately did not survive.

Mary Person High School principal Jim Finch is asking for the community to keep Coach Carey’s family as well as the school in their thoughts and prayers.

The news release says Carey was a veteran teacher having taught more than 30 years, with 25 of those being at Mary Persons teaching social studies and coaching football, basketball and track.

Superintendent Mike Hickman says counselors will be available at the high school Tuesday for both students and staff.