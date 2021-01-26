Investigation underway after shooting in Marygrove parking lot leaves 61-year-old man dead

Anyone with information should contact Florissant police at 314-831-7000

FLORISSANT, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened at a children's home in Florissant Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florissant Police Department, a shooting happened just after noon in the parking lot of Marygrove Children's Home in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Florissant police said investigators are actively working this incident and there are no additional details at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

According to its website, Marygrove is a nonprofit that provides treatment and support to young people struggling with emotional and behavioral issues resulting from abuse, neglect and other traumatic experiences.