MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen to the public on Monday, a week after a deadly shooting.

A spokeswoman with the city confirmed the facility will open at its normal time on Monday. However, the center will close an hour earlier than it used to until further notice.

Beginning Monday, the Maryland Heights Community Center hours will be 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

According to court documents, on Feb. 24, Michael Joseph Honkomp shot and killed Maria Lucas inside the rec center.

“He was being sent home from work and reacted with ‘anger,’” Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said.

Lucas, 45, was the on-duty supervisor at the time of the shooting. She had been a city employee for seven years.

City of Maryland Heights

Honkomp, 30, was a part-time employee for just under three years and was a janitor at the community center. After shooting Lucas, police said Honkomp exchanged shots with a Maryland Heights police officer who quickly responded to the scene. The officer wasn’t injured. Honkomp suffered serious injuries.

Honkomp was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond.

Maryland Heights Police Department

More than 150 people were inside the center at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The city is offering free counseling services for patrons of the community center.

The first session will be held Friday, Feb. 28 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Maryland Heights Government Center, 11911 Dorsett Road. It will be open to any patron of the Community Center as well as members of their immediate family who feel they may need help.

A second session is planned for Sunday, March 1 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Government Center. Additional sessions may be offered in the future depending on the needs of the patrons.

