MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — More information has been released into the deadly shooting at a St. Louis County community center.

The shooting happened at the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday around 8:10 p.m. One woman was killed, and the suspected gunman was injured after he fired his gun at an officer. That officer returned fire. The officer was not injured.

Maryland Heights Police Chief Carson held a press conference Tuesday morning.

The woman has been identified as Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette. She was a city employee. Lucas was the on-duty supervisor at the community center at the time of the shooting. She had been employed with the city for 7 years. Carson said her injuries were so severe that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gunman remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Carson said they cannot release his name yet, but he is a 30-year-old man who was a part-time employee of the city and was a janitor at the community center.

“He was being sent home from work and reacted with ‘anger,’” Chief Carlson said. He went up to Lucas and had a conversation with her and then pulled out a handgun.

Carson credited the "quick and fearless actions" of the police officer who went into the community center after a woman approached him in the parking lot. He said the officer did not hesitate to run into the building alone and that he was confronted by the gunman almost as soon as he walked through the front doors.

"The actions of our police officer were actually very heroic. He was notified that there had been a shooting, there was a man with a gun inside the community center. He immediately went inside the community center and confronted the gunman, and shots were exchanged," Carson said.

Carson said the officer who fired his weapon was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

There were more than 150 people inside the community center when the shooting occurred.

Carson addressed the fact that some people and parents were upset about not knowing what was going on at the time

“Our absolute first priority was to protect the families and children that were inside the community center and do a sweep of the interior and make sure we didn’t have anyone else who was shot,” Carson said.

Carson said charges in the shooting may be filed sometime Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘Very heroic’: Officer stops gunman suspected of killing woman inside Maryland Heights Community Center

RELATED: Everything we know about the shooting inside a St. Louis County community center

RELATED: 'Life could just end at any moment' | Woman inside community center during shooting hid in a close

Previous story: