MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a house fire in Maryland Heights Saturday morning.

The Maryland Heights Fire Department was called to De Runtz Drive for reports of a house fire with people trapped.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the house. When they went inside, they found hoarding conditions, according to fire chief Steve Olshwanger.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. That person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

