Man dies after SUV leaves roadway, strikes light pole in Maryland Heights

The deadly crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the Maryland Heights Expressway at River Valley Drive.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A Manchester, Missouri, man died Sunday night after his SUV traveled off the roadway and struck a pole in Maryland Heights, not far from Creve Coeur Lake.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Donald Bertram, 68, was driving southbound on the Maryland Heights Expressway when his Honda H-RV traveled off the ridge side of the roadway at River Valley Drive and struck a light pole head-on.

The SUV sustained extensive damage, and Bertram was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to MSHP.