MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The City of Maryland Heights is offering free counseling services for patrons of the community center after a shooting there left a woman dead Monday night.

The city will be offering professional trauma support and counseling sessions at no charge to any patron of the Maryland Heights Community Center experiencing emotional or psychological difficulties after the shooting.

RELATED: Court documents reveal new details as residents mourn the Maryland Heights shooting victim

RELATED: Everything we know about the shooting that happened inside a St. Louis County community center

RELATED: Man charged with murder in Maryland Heights Community Center shooting

The first session will be held Friday, February 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Maryland Heights Government Center, 11911 Dorsett Road. It will be open to any patron of the Community Center as well as members of their immediate family who feel they may need help.

A second session is planned for Sunday, March 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Government Center. Additional sessions may be offered in the future depending on the needs of the patrons.

More than 100 people were inside the community center at the time of the shooting.