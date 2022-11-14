Maryland Heights police urge Facebook followers not to participate in scam

Scammers are reportedly asking followers of the Maryland Heights Police Department Facebook to buy merchandise with the department's logo on it.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of a scam going around pretending to be the police department.

According to a Facebook post made by Maryland Heights police, scammers are creating fake profiles pretending to be the police department and posting links asking followers of the Maryland Heights Police Department Facebook page to buy merchandise with the department's logo on it.

"WE ARE NOT SELLING THESE!" the post said.

Maryland Heights police said the companies selling the merchandise do not have permission to use the police department's logo, and urge followers not to click any links or engage with posts asking for a purchase.

"If you see a link in the comment section of our post advertising merchandise for our police department, it is not legitimate," the Facebook post said.

The department asks anyone who sees one of these fake posts to report it as spam.

FACEBOOK SCAM ALERT: The Maryland Heights Police Department is aware of the scam targeting our Facebook followers. ... Posted by Maryland Heights Police Department on Monday, November 14, 2022