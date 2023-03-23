Maryland Heights police looking for runaway girls who left without their medication

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is looking for two girls that police said ran off Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the department said 12-year-old Zuri Crockett and 14-year-old Kylie Crockett were last seen at around 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lackland Road. The post said both girls require daily medication which they did not bring with them when they left.