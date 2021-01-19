Missing Maryville, Illinois, man found safe

Update: Schneider has been located safe

MARYVILLE, Ill. — Update: Schneider has been located safe

The Maryville, Illinois, Police Department activated an endangered missing person advisory Monday night.

Paul W. Schneider, 70,was last seen walking at 152 Wilma Drive in Maryville.

Schneider is 5 foot 7, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a red jacket.

Police said Schneider has a condition that "places him in danger."

Anyone with information on where Schneider may be is asked to contact the Maryville, Illinois Police Department at 618-288-7226 or call 911.