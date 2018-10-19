MARYVILLE, Ill. — The Maryville Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a First Collinsville Bank location Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the bank on the 2700 block of Maryville Road at around 3:15. He handed the teller a note that implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller handed over some cash and the man ran off.

He jumped into a white Hyundai with Illinois plates E77-3839 and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Mumper at 618-344-8899.

