Mask debate continues in Jefferson County

Board members are scheduled to vote on the issue Tuesday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The debate over masks continues in Jefferson County as health officials prepare to vote during a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon on whether or not to mandate masks.

During a meeting last week, there was heated debate among the Jefferson County Health Department’s board of trustees over the issue after the health director suggested a mask mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"To be able to have more freedom, to be able to move around, rather than to go back toward having to restrict movement, which is what nobody wants,” Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar said at the meeting last week.

Board member Suzy Davis, who was not wearing a mask during the indoor meeting, opposed the idea.

“The mask is not helping the community achieve the herd immunity that stops the virus. The virus will stop if you allow that,” Davis said last week.

Protesters on both sides of the issue gathered outside of the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. 5 On Your Side will cover the meeting and report on the vote.

Municipalities in the area have implemented a mask mandate, including St. Louis and St. Louis County. Leaders in St. Charles County are not requiring masks, but have encouraged residents and business owners to wear them.