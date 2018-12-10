FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Fairview Heights are investigating after a man robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Dollar General store at 5217 North Illinois Street around 8:15 p.m. for an armed robbery. Employees told police a man wearing a black ski mask and carrying an AK-47 style rifle demanded money from the employees.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Once employees gave the suspect cash, he fled the scene. Officers, including a K9 unit searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. No employees or customers were injured.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 618-489-2130 or leave an anonymous tip through our website at http://www.fhpd.org.

Last week, a man wearing a black ski mask with an AK-47 style rifle robbed a convenience store in Caseyville. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

READ MORE: Masked man with AK-47 robs Caseyville store

© 2018 KSDK