FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Fairview Heights are investigating after a man robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Dollar General store at 5217 North Illinois Street around 8:15 p.m. for an armed robbery. Employees told police a man wearing a black ski mask and carrying an AK-47 style rifle demanded money from the employees.

Once employees gave the suspect cash, he fled the scene. Officers, including a K9 unit searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. No employees or customers were injured.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 618-489-2130 or leave an anonymous tip through our website at http://www.fhpd.org.

Last week, a man wearing a black ski mask with an AK-47 style rifle robbed a convenience store in Caseyville. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

