ST. LOUIS — A strange incident had traffic on Interstate 64 hogtied Monday night.

The incident happened on eastbound I-64 near Hampton, where first responders found a massive dead hog on the shoulder near the divider of the highway.

A driver appears to have hit the hog and sustained serious damage.

It caused traffic issues for about 30 minutes, and all lanes had to be closed so MoDOT workers could drag it to the other side of the highway.