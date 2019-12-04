Top Stories

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call 866-371-8477.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call 866-371-8477.

Henry and Kasey are an unexpected story about the randomness of life, fate vs. coincidence, with a hint of fairy tale and a sprinkle of serendipity.

Cardinals game at a glance:

Dude, where's my car?... Funny movie, but not a funny moment for a Florissant woman who is now demanding the Lumiere Casino cover her extra night’s stay at the hotel after she was left stranded by the valet. Brittany Bryant says the casino gave her car to a stranger! She’s reported it to St. Louis police who confirm her car is indeed missing. They’re now working with hotel security to track it down. The casino says they’re interviewing staff about it and say if it's their responsibility they’ll take care of it.

Goody Goody Diner damaged in fire... Firefighters were called to the Goody Goody Diner Monday night for a report of a fire. A tweet from the fire department said there was smoke coming from the building. Video from inside the building showed significant damage to the building.

It's official! The Blues will face off against the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs. Dallas beat the Nashville Predators in game 6 late in overnight. So what does that mean for the Blues? Well we have home ice advantage which is a plus, BUT the Blues have lost 3 out of their 4 games against the stars. The schedule for the second round matchup has not been released yet.