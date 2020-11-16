Car parade held for World Wide Technology Raceway Hall of Famer battling COVID-19

Some of his old drag racing friends wanted to join in on the parade to help lift Johnson's spirits during this difficult time. Johnson waved from his hospital room as the cars drove by.

According to World Wide Technology Raceway, Johnson teamed with driver Dave Paxton from the late 1960s through the late 1980s for a variety of successful race cars. He opened the Matt Johnson Performance Center in the late 1970s and became a primary sponsor for dozens of local sportsman drivers. Johnson’s untiring support of St. Louis teams often allowed many racers to compete when lack of finances threatened their ability to continue.