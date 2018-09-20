ST. LOUIS — We are 262 days into the year and in the same amount of time, there have been 240 carjackings in St. Louis.

That's nearly one per day.

Mayor Lyda Krewson received several questions about carjackings at a Citizen Police Academy meeting Wednesday night at the St. Louis Public Library - Schafly branch.

Perhaps the toughest question came from a member of the audience whose brother was carjacked near the Botanical Gardens Sunday night.

He had just dropped off his step-brother and was in his car when he came face to face with a man with a gun.

"He just came here for a concert," said Dawn Bass. "After they had everything, his car and everything, they still shot at him."

Bass' brother, Mike, was one of 18 people carjacked in just the last 19 days. That's what prompted her to attend the meeting.

She wanted to hear straight from the top what's going to be done about this.

5 On Your Side only had about four minutes to ask the mayor questions after the event.

Overall, she said the city has a strategy to bring carjacking numbers down.

"We do have a carjacking taskforce and that taskforce is a combination of St. Louis County, St. Louis City and East St. Louis to try to find the folks that are doing the carjackings, to recover the cars," she said.

Krewson said her grade for St. Louis police chief John Hayden is an "A" so far. That comes, despite many on social media criticizing Hayden for focusing too much on his so-called "Hayden's Rectangle" as a hotspot of crime.

We asked the mayor if that came at the expense of other neighborhoods.

"Yea I don’t think it is because that’s certainly not where all of our officers are. But it is focused on the most violent offenders," replied Krewson.

Bass disagrees.

"I feel like all you do is chase the criminals to a new location and so they go to places where the police are not," said Bass.

She said if city leaders aren't careful, people like her brother may skip the show next time because they don't feel safe.

"It’s not my responsibility that someone doesn’t walk up to me with a gun. It’s her and the police department’s. I know she has her hands full, but people should be able to go for a walk, go to a concert, go to a ballgame," said Bass.

Krewson has tremendous perspective on carjackings. Her late husband was killed after an attempted carjacking about 20 years ago.

She told the crowd one violent crime is one too many and that she's committed to lowering carjacking statistics.

