ST. LOUIS — A new year usually brings optimism and hope but in the city of St. Louis that was quashed in a hurry.

It's only Jan. 5th and 8 people have already been shot and killed.

The latest shooting happened in a popular part of Downtown. Police said a man's body was dumped in the middle of the street, just steps away from The Sliced Pint restaurant.

Police say the body was pushed out of a white truck that took off.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson visited the 5 On Your Side studios to talk about what the city can do and what her plans are moving forward.

Watch the full interview here:

