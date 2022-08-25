City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tours Small Business Administration disaster assistance center

"If you have been affected by the storms come and apply for SBA loans and at least start the process," Jones said Thursday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones took time out of her afternoon Thursday to meet with the team at the Small Business Administration disaster assistance center.

Mayor Jones told 5 On Your Side she wants people to know that Small Business Administration loans aren't only for small businesses they are also for homeowners and renters.

After visiting on Thursday Mayor Jones is worried that people aren't showing up to ask for that help.

"Right now we see that there is nobody here, we have several people from the SBA ready to serve and again SBA just doesn't mean small businesses, it's homeowners, it's renters," Jones said. "Everybody needs to come down here if you've been affected by the storms, even non-profits. If you have been affected by the storms come and apply for SBA loans and at least start the process."

During her tour, Jones learned ways people can file for assistance which can be both in person and online. Small business loans for homeowners can be as low as 1.68% and loans for non-profits as low as 1.87%.

Important note for people needing funding for flood damage repairs, if you don't file an application with the Small Business Administration you could be turned away from other grant-based aid. The deadline to apply for physical damage repair loans is Oct. 7.

The Urban League of Metropolitan is hosting the SBA center until further notice. There are multiple sites throughout the greater St. Louis area. Click here for a list of where to get assistance.