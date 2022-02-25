Mayor's Ball kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in St. Louis

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones joined hundreds of other people to celebrate the "Raging '20s," a spin on the Roaring '20s of the 1900s, at Union Station.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones may have best summed up Friday night's Mardi Gras Mayor's Ball: "It's great to get together after 2.5 years."

"I just love all the people in St. Louis getting together. I think it's exciting," said Meghann Wood, who was visiting Social Bar and Grill with friends one day before the big party in the city's Soulard neighborhood.

As for business owners, everybody is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras—St. Louis style.

"It's back and better than ever," said Social Bar and Grill manager Nick Trupiano.

Trupiano and his staff are excited about the 43rd annual event that will take over neighborhood streets all day Saturday until the early morning hours of Sunday.

The restaurant's Mardi Gras party will take place under a massive heated tent with a massive guest: DJ Diesel (aka former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal).

"We wanted to bring a party. What funnier, more jolly, more happier guy than Shaq?" Trupiano said.

Mardi Gras revelers will also get a chance to win one of Shaq's jerseys during a raffle.

"I've seen Shaq perform on TV plenty of times. I'm just excited," said Reggie Moore, who was also at the restaurant Friday afternoon.

And while Saturday will be Shaq's first Soulard Mardi Gras, for thousands of people who missed out on 2021's celebration because of COVID-19, Moore spoke for all of them.

"I've been waiting for this time for a long time," he said.

Finally, the wait is over, and the bead tossing is back.