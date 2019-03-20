ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — A joint venture that includes St. Louis-based McCarthy Holdings on Tuesday was awarded a nearly $711.7 million design-build contract for construction of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new $945 million western headquarters in St. Louis.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas City District announced the contract was awarded to McCarthy HITT – Next NGA West JV, a St. Louis-based joint venture that, in addition to McCarthy, also includes Virginia-based HITT, Kansas-based Black & Veatch, California-based Gensler and Texas-based Fluor.

A spokeswoman for McCarthy on Tuesday said the company could not immediately comment on the announcement.

The Next NGA West JV was one of three teams of construction firms that were selected in fall 2017 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to compete for the contract. Other finalists included a joint venture between Clark Construction, Missouri-based JE Dunn Construction and St. Louis-based HOK; and a joint venture between Mortenson Construction and St. Louis-based Alberici Constructors.

