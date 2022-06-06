x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SCOTUS won't hear appeal over McCloskeys' law licenses

The Missouri Supreme Court placed the couple's licenses on probation for a year, allowing them to continue practicing. The SCOTUS appeal sought to end the probation.
Credit: UPI/Newscom
Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia hold a pistol and an AR-15 in front of their mansion as they confront demonstrators on Sunday, June 28, 2020. They said on July 1, 2020 that they would do it again as they felt threaten. The several hundred demonstrators said they were just passing by the McCloskey house to get the St. Louis mayor's house nearby. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Newscom TagID: upiphotostwo751007.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020.

Mark McCloskey, who is seeking the Republican nomination for one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats in the August primary, said he wasn't surprised by the high court's decision since it takes up relatively few cases.

"I was a little disappointed because I thought that the concept of a lawyer being sanctioned for doing no more than just defending himself and exercising his Second Amendment rights would be an issue that the Supreme Court might find significant," McCloskey said.

The Missouri Supreme Court in February placed the couple's licenses on probation for one year, allowing them to continue to practice law. They must also provide 100 hours of free legal service. The appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court sought to end the probation.

Last month, the state's high court denied the McCloskeys' request to provide free legal service to the conservative activist group Project Veritas to meet the pro bono requirement. The organization is known for hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

Mark McCloskey has said he and his wife felt threatened in June 2020 when demonstrators walked onto their private street during global protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol. No shots were fired.

The pair received national attention, including from then-President Donald Trump, and spoke via video at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for the gun-waving incident and were fined. Republican Gov. Mike Parsons pardoned them in August.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Joey Logano talks about winning inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300