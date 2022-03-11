McCloskeys' request for guns immediate return denied

Mark McCloskey asked for the return of his guns following a pardon. The motion was denied.

ST. LOUIS — The McCloskeys will not be getting their guns back yet.

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who was pardoned after waving guns at social justice demonstrators, was denied in court Friday.

An order from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court stated that his guns, a Colt AR-15 and Bryco .380 pistol were not in danger of being destroyed and did not need to be immediately returned to the McCloskeys.

The final decision is in the hands of a jury later this year.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both lawyers in their 60s, said they felt threatened by the demonstrators who were passing their home in June 2020 while walking to the nearby home of the mayor to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The couple also said the group was trespassing on a private street.

The government seized the McCloskeys' rifle and pistol after Mark McCoskey pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor assault and was fined $750. His wife pleaded guilty to second-degree misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he had pardoned the McCloskeys in August 2021, as he had promised to do after they were charged.

Mark McCloskey is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.