McCluer High School cancels classes Tuesday after HVAC issues, fights on Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — School leaders at McCluer High School said classes on Tuesday were canceled so students and staff could "pause and press reset" after a chaotic Monday.

In a letter to families, Ferguson-Florissant School District Superintendent Joseph Davis said the reset was needed after the school experienced fights and HVAC issues on Monday.

In the letter, Davis said staff noticed the building was warmer than usual Monday morning, and facilities staff identified the issue and replaced a part, but temperatures remained high in the building.

Then, during one of the lunch periods, a student set off a smoke bomb in one of the bathrooms, triggering a fire alarm.

Davis said while students were evacuating, several fights broke out. Staff and security responded to the situation and worked to de-escalate it. Once things calmed down and the smoke was cleared from the building, students returned to the building before dismissing as usual.

After dismissal, the HVAC problem was fully addressed late Monday afternoon and the building started cooling down again.

Davis said the district is planning a town hall meeting next week to address student behavior and expectations. He said more details will be provided later this week.