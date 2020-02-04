FLORISSANT, Mo. — A McCluer High School senior has received a $124,800 scholarship to attend Maryville University.

Devon Tallent, a cadet first sergeant in the school's Army JROTC Comet Battalion, was chosen by the U.S. Army Cadet Command for a National level 3-year Advanced Designee Army ROTC Scholarship.

“Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me,” Tallent said in a press release by the Ferguson-Florissant School District. “I’ll demonstrate great leadership style and I’m really looking forward to sharing my knowledge of the JROTC as a whole and provide a different perspective."

Tallent plans to major in forensic science.

“I’m extremely happy and excited that Cadet First Sergeant Tallent was selected,” said senior army instructor Lieutenant Darrell Gray. “In his three years participating in McCluer’s Army JROTC program, he excelled as a leader earning the rank and position of Cadet First Sergeant where he’s responsible for teaching, mentoring and leading Cadets under his leadership.”

After graduation, Tallent will be commissioned as a U.S. Army Second Lieutenant in the Army, the Army National Guard or the United States Army Reserves.

More local stories: