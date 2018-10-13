ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A McCluer North High School teacher and softball coach has been charged after making “inappropriate communications” with multiple female students.

In a press release, Florissant police said they were notified about Timothy Nagel communicating inappropriately with multiple female students at McCluer beginning in April of 2018.

After an investigation, police said they were able to substantiate the accusations made against Nagel.

Nagel has been charged with patronizing prostitution and attempted sexual contact with a student. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they may be a victim to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

After hearing about the accusations made against Nagel, the school sent out a message to McCluer North parents. In the message, the principal said Nagel was placed on administrative leave.

Message sent out to McCluer North High School parents:

Good Evening McCluer North Families,

I'm writing to inform you of a developing situation involving a McCluer North staff member.

We became aware of allegations regarding inappropriate communications between a McCluer North staff member and students. School and District administration immediately began an investigation and notified law enforcement.

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave. If the allegations are found true the staff member will be terminated.

Student safety is our first priority. Please remind your child to report any unsafe situation to an administrator or trusted adult or report the incident using our online reporting tool www.psstworld.com. You can find the link on our school website. Open communication between school and home is important. We will keep you informed of any incidents that occur at school.

