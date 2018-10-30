FLORISSANT, Mo. — The methodology behind the in-and-out security at north St. Louis County's McCluer North High School will make a noticeable change to better keep its students and faculty safe.

Beginning Tuesday morning, the inner workings of the school's parking lot will change, starting with the drop-off and pickup locations for school buses. Those who ride with the Ferguson-Florissant School District will now be dropped off at the St. Catherine Lot, previously the student parking lot, as noted by the high school's Facebook page.

"The doors for this side of the school will only be open in the AM and PM for arrival and dismissal of students," the Facebook post read. "These doors will not be accessible for entry throughout the rest of the day."

Students who take the Special School District school buses will be dropped off and picked up in the Waterford Lot. Additionally, both student parking and parent pickup will be located at the Waterford Lot along with activity buses, field trips and other special events.

The school asked visitors to park in the Waterford Lot and to enter in the main entrance near the parking lot. Visitors will not be allowed to enter any other entrance of the school.

Signage for the security workaround is expected to be installed on the school's property "in the very near future."

© 2018 KSDK