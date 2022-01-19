Employee shot at McDonald's in St. Louis County

Normandy police said the worker's injuries are non-life-threatening.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald's employee in north St. Louis County was shot Wednesday afternoon. It happened outside the location in Cool Valley near Interstate 70 and South Florissant Road.

Normandy police were called to the scene at around 12:15 p.m. They said the employee got into an altercation with someone and was confronted outside the restaurant while on a break. Police said the employee was shot one time in the upper body. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police called her wounds "superficial." They expect her to make a full recovery.

Right now, police do not have anyone in custody and they do not have information on a suspect or suspect vehicle. They said they do not know if the employee and suspect knew each other. Police said they have received several stories as to what happened and are trying to verify what is true.

"This is something that this community, Cool Valley, is really not used to," said Normandy Police Chief Mark Hall. "We've had some issues in this area with some people going through driving erratically, but nothing of this nature."

Hall said patrols will be increased in the area for the time being. He believes this was an isolated incident.

This story is developing and more details will be added when 5 On Your Side learns them.