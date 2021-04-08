McKinley Bridge closed due to police investigation

Police were called to the bridge at around 3 a.m. for a report of an officer in need of aid

ST. LOUIS — The McKinley Bridge has been closed for a few hours due to a police investigation Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the bridge at around 3 a.m. for a report of an officer in need of aid. Several first responders were at the scene investigating the incident.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident and the bridge remains closed at this time. To view traffic in your area, click here for the 5 On Your Side traffic map.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.