McNair Aquatic Facility in St. Charles permanently closes

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that the McNair Aquatic Facility will permanently close.

The decision came after "facing major functionality and infrastructure issues," according to the department's Facebook post.

The latest issue was a "substantial leak" underneath the pool shell. The leak was capable of draining the 165,000-gallon pool in days unless it was continuously being filled.

"Since the 2014 Aquatics Facility Audit leading to Prop P and rebuilding Blanchette and Wapelhorst Facilities, we were able to get 9 more years of life from the McNair Facility before having to close the doors," the post said.

Plans for the 2.5-acre area are underway and the department is looking for ideas for a new amenity to the park. An announcement will come by the end of the year.

The department asks residents to either comment on their Facebook post with ideas for the new amenity or submit their thoughts here.

The McNair Aquatic Facility located in McNair Park was open for 30 years, according to the department.

The Blanchette Aquatic Facility and Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in the St. Charles area remain open. Find more information on the facilities here.

Find more information on the St. Charles Parks and Recreation Department here.