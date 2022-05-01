'You aren't alone': Families reunite at annual Muscle Walk against muscular dystrophy

Sunday's walk brought together people with muscular dystrophy and their advocates, a chance for some to reconnect and share stories.

ST. LOUIS — When families streamed into Forest Park Sunday morning, many of them were there for a walk to cover new ground in the fight against muscular dystrophy.

"You know for me the diagnosis was one of the most important aspects because it provided some important answers," Lauren Wilson said. "Although there is no treatment or cure for my particular form of muscular dystrophy, just knowing what it was was a relief."

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is raising money with their annual Muscle Walk for support, care, and research on the hereditary condition affecting a patient's muscles.

"It's just giving your family a sense that there are other families out there doing exactly what you were doing and you aren't alone," MDA advocate Andrea Weber said.

