JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants deer hunters to know that it is offering free chronic-wasting-disease (CWD) sampling and testing of deer harvested anywhere in the state throughout the entire deer hunting season – Sept. 15 through Jan. 15, 2019. The sampling is voluntary and hunters can also get free test results for their deer.

Hunters can have their deer sampled at 11 select MDC offices around the state. Hunters can also take their deer to 64 participating taxidermists and meat processors located in the 48 counties of MDC’s CWD Management Zone. (See map for CWD Management Zone counties.)

Find locations and more information on voluntary CWD sampling at mdc.mo.gov/cwd under “Voluntary CWD Sampling All Season.”

MDC asks hunters to Telecheck their deer before taking them to a CWD sampling location. Hunters can bring the entire deer -- preferably field dressed -- or the head with at least 6 inches of the neck in place. Heads that have the cape removed for taxidermy can also be sampled.

CWD test results can take up to four weeks from the time of sample submission. Hunters can get test results for their CWD-sampled deer online at mdc.mo.gov/CWDTestResults.

Mandatory CWD Sampling Nov. 10 and 11 in 31 counties

MDC will again conduct mandatory CWD sampling in 31 of the 48 counties of its CWD Management Zone during the opening weekend of the fall firearms deer season, Nov. 10 and 11. The counties include new ones added to the CWD Management Zone, counties with previous CWD positives, and counties very near previous positives.

The 31 counties for mandatory CWD sampling are: Adair, Barry, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Cedar, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Grundy, Hickory, Jefferson, Knox, Linn, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Mercer, Moniteau, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren, and Washington.

Hunters who harvest deer from these counties Nov. 10 or 11 must take their deer -- or the head with at least 6 inches of the neck in place -- on the day of harvest to one of 61 MDC CWD mandatory sampling stations. Deer may be presented at any mandatory sampling station.

Find locations for mandatory CWD sampling at mdc.mo.gov/cwd under “Mandatory CWD Sampling Nov. 10-11.”

