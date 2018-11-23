The Missouri Department of Conservation will host three public open houses in December and take comments on options for a future limited elk-hunting season in Missouri.

MDC will hold the open houses in communities around its elk management zone in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. They will run from 6-8 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Van Buren High School Cafeteria, 202 W. College in Van Buren;

Dec. 4 at Ellington City Hall, 100 Tubbs Ave. in Ellington;

Dec. 6 at Eminence High School Cafeteria, 17829 S. Sixth St. in Eminence.

At the open houses, MDC staff will inform the public about how the department is managing wild elk in and around its elk management zone in the Ozarks, including herd size and anticipated growth, herd health, and how MDC is working with area landowners.

MDC staff will also seek public input for a limited future elk hunting season, including season timing, season length, hunting methods, permit allocation, future landowner opportunities and more.

Staff will also be available to answer questions.

In October, the Missouri Conservation Commission got an update about the status of Missouri's elk.

David Hasenbeck, MDC's elk program coordinator, said 108 elk were brought from a wild Kentucky herd in 2011 and released at Peck Ranch.

Based on data from radio telemetry collars on the elk, the herd has grown to approximately 175 animals, with 130 adults and about 40 calves recorded this year, he said.

"We are in our third year of data collection, and we'll use that data to determine hunting dates in the future," Hasenbeck said. "If the herd continues to reproduce in satisfactory fashion then we can start looking at our first hunting season within the next couple of years."

For more information on MDC’s elk management, hunting options and the open houses, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZpQ

Learn more on MDC elk restoration and management from this MDC video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APJKVTJh7EM

