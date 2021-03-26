MDC to offer five permits for 2021 elk hunting season

At least one of the elk hunting permits will be awarded to approved landowners with 20 or more contiguous acres in Carter, Reynolds or Shannon counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 2021 elk hunting season has officially been approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission.

It will issue five permits, which will be assigned through a random drawing.

The season includes a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 16-24, and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 11-19. The permits provided will be valid for both portions.

“The timing of the season was designed to come after the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid, as much as possible, the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season,” explained MDC Elk and Deer Biologist Aaron Hildreth.

You can apply for a permit any time during the month of May. To start your application, click here. Only Missouri residents are eligible to apply.

At least one of the elk hunting permits will be awarded to approved landowners with 20 or more contiguous acres in Carter, Reynolds or Shannon counties.

“The permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or greater in length. Successful hunters must tele-check their harvested elk by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest, like for deer,” Hildreth said.

Missouri’s second elk season comes after years of restoration efforts of the native species by MDC, numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and many supporters including local communities and landowners.