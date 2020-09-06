Medical airmen return home to Scott Air Force Base

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Airmen from the 932nd Medical Group returned home to Scott Air Force Base in late May and early June.
The team departed together to serve on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic to support various hospitals in the New England area in April.
Wing and Medical Group leadership welcomed them back and presented them with a Wing coin for their outstanding work in the fight against the virus.
PHOTOS: Airmen return home to Scott Air Force Base
