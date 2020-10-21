Missouri investigating after receiving complaint of mold growth on a medical marijuana product bought at a dispensary

DHSS said patients and caregivers have been informed to not use the product

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is investigating after it received a complaint that a medical marijuana product purchased at a state-licensed dispensary over this past weekend contained mold growth.

According to a release from DHSS, due to the state program’s regulations including the seed-to-sale track and trace requirements of Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, all facilities, patients and caregivers associated with this product batch have been notified and asked to not use this product until the investigation can be completed.

“The track and trace system is greatly aiding our team in this investigation and allowing us to quickly identify and notify all who may be impacted by this particular batch,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “A well-regulated program allows for this type of quick action so that we can protect patients.”

DHSS said patients and caregivers have been informed to not use the product they bought until the investigation is over. Sales have been paused on the product until the investigation is complete.

The relevant product batch passed all required testing prior to sale, but additional testing is being done at this time to determine the source of the mold. Initial visual inspection of the remaining product from the relevant batch has not indicated a concern, but additional laboratory testing is underway as part of the investigation, DHSS said.

A spokesperson said no other concerns or adverse reactions have been reported from the more than 200 people who purchased it.

DHSS did not specify which dispensary the product is from.

Two dispensaries run by N'Bliss opened on Saturday in Ellisville and Manchester nearly two years after state voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow the sale of medical marijuana.