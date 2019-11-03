ST. LOUIS – A two-day conference and expo with information on the medical marijuana industry is happening in downtown St. Louis this week.

According to MoCannBizCon and Expo, it’s an event designed to prepare the Missouri medical marijuana industry, businesses and license applicants for success in what will be one of the larger markets in the U.S. Overall economic impact of the Missouri medical marijuana industry in year one is expected to be over $500 million.

The conference and expo will start on March 11 at 9.a.m. at the Union Station Grand Hall.

